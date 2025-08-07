A successful rescue operation involved Berwick Coastguard and Berwick RNLI.

They were both called out at just before 9.30pm on the evening of Wednesday, August 6 following reports of a person on an inflatable dinghy in difficulty off Cocklawburn Beach.

A rescue was needed as the person was drifting off shore and unable to get back to the beach. The RNLI crew were in the Glenis Joan Felstead D-Class lifeboat.

A post on the Berwick Coastguard rescue team included the following: “It quickly became apparent that a second casualty had entered the water and managed to reach the rocks below the beach access road and was in need of assistance.

Cocklawburn beach is located a few miles south of Berwick.

“The RNLI boat quickly located and rescued the first casualty from the inflatable and brought them safely to our team on the beach.

“Meanwhile, other Coastguard team members made their way to the second casualty. After being stabilised, the casualty was assisted up to the road and transferred into the care of the North East Ambulance Service.

“Importantly, one of the casualties had a mobile phone and was able to call 999 and ask for the Coastguard.

“Neither casualty was wearing a flotation device or a wetsuit and they were using an inflatable in unsuitable sea conditions. This incident serves as a reminder of the dangers of inflatables at the coast and the importance of being properly prepared before entering the water.”

A post on the RNLI Berwick upon Tweed Lifeboats Facebook page stated: “Our crew was able to locate the (first) casualty, who was using the light on their mobile phone to signal the boat. The casualty and boat were taken ashore to be met by local Coastguard teams.

“Berwick Coastguard rescue team located a second casualty who had attempted to swim to the boat, but had returned to shore and was on the rocks.”