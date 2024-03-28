Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Neil Jordan, a member at St Andrew’s Wallace Green and Lowick Church, was nominated for his dedicated years of service to the church, and was among 75 men and 75 women from across the United Kingdom also receiving the award.

He said: "When I received the letter from Buckingham Palace I was initially shocked and couldn't believe it.

"I am elated and proud to be going, but at the same time very humbled that I have been chosen."

Neil Jordan.

Six people from the Church of Scotland have been honoured in this way, with Queen Camilla performing the duties on behalf of King Charles.

The tradition of presenting alms on Maundy Thursday dates at least to the 4th century AD with the first record of a monarch doing this in the British Isles being in 1213.

The service is held at a different cathedral each year, and the number of people being given Maundy Money is the same as the monarch's age for men and women.

The word ‘Maundy' comes from the Latin word for ‘commandment', which refers to the instruction that Jesus gave his disciples on the Thursday before he died "that you should love one another as I have loved you".

Rt Rev Sally Foster-Fulton, the Moderator of the General Assembly of the Church of Scotland, said: "I am delighted that six long-serving and dedicated members of the Church of Scotland are being recognised in this way.