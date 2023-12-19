News you can trust since 1854
Berwick Christmas Presence offers a warm friendly welcome to all

This year’s Berwick Christmas Presence is located in an empty store, previously Wilkies, on Marygate.
By Andrew Coulson
Published 19th Dec 2023, 10:13 GMT
Updated 19th Dec 2023, 10:13 GMT
Now in its fourth year, the initiative – co-ordinated by Berwick Churches together, but mostly staffed by volunteers from Berwick Methodist Church – continues to offer a warm friendly welcome to all.

Anne Humphrey, one of the volunteers, said: “Without the generous sponsorship from businesses and residents, this venture would not be possible. Individuals can come for a cuppa and a chat, families join us and can take away Christmas presents for the children.”

All on offer is free, but donations are welcomed. There is also a quiet room staffed by members of the clergy.

Anne Humphrey and Chaplain Sue Aspden pictured by Margaret Shaw inside Berwick Christmas Presence.Anne Humphrey and Chaplain Sue Aspden pictured by Margaret Shaw inside Berwick Christmas Presence.
A highlight of this season will be a carol service on Saturday, December 23 at 10.30am during which the Memory Tree will be blessed by Rev Kim Hurst.

All are welcome to take part in the carol singing and to enjoy a hot drink with scones, traybakes and even doggy treats.