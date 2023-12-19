This year’s Berwick Christmas Presence is located in an empty store, previously Wilkies, on Marygate.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Now in its fourth year, the initiative – co-ordinated by Berwick Churches together, but mostly staffed by volunteers from Berwick Methodist Church – continues to offer a warm friendly welcome to all.

Anne Humphrey, one of the volunteers, said: “Without the generous sponsorship from businesses and residents, this venture would not be possible. Individuals can come for a cuppa and a chat, families join us and can take away Christmas presents for the children.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northumberland Gazette, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

All on offer is free, but donations are welcomed. There is also a quiet room staffed by members of the clergy.

Anne Humphrey and Chaplain Sue Aspden pictured by Margaret Shaw inside Berwick Christmas Presence.

A highlight of this season will be a carol service on Saturday, December 23 at 10.30am during which the Memory Tree will be blessed by Rev Kim Hurst.