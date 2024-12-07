Berwick Christmas Market indoor only due to bad weather

By Andrew Coulson
Published 7th Dec 2024, 19:17 BST
Santa arriving at Berwick Town Hall last year. He is still expected to arrive at 11am tomorrow (Sunday) to take his place in his grotto in the Town Hall. Picture by Tim Barnsley.
Santa arriving at Berwick Town Hall last year. He is still expected to arrive at 11am tomorrow (Sunday) to take his place in his grotto in the Town Hall. Picture by Tim Barnsley.
The Christmas Market organised by Berwick Rotary Club has been curtailed due to the bad weather forecast for tomorrow (Sunday).

The club has taken the decision, reluctantly, that it is not possible to run the outdoor part of the event safely.

However, stalls inside the Town Hall will trade as normal. Santa is expected to arrive at the building at 11am as planned and children will be able to visit him in his grotto throughout the day.

Berwick Rotary said on its Facebook page that it considered a number of other venues as a way of putting other stalls indoors. Unfortunately, these were either already in use or did not have the appropriate risk assessments and permissions in place.

Club President Michael Gallico added: “The current forecast for high winds and rain means that we cannot safely erect market stalls in the street, so we have had to take the difficult decision to cancel all outdoor events.

“We regret the inconvenience and loss of business to stall-holders, and the disappointment to residents and visitors who will not have the full Christmas market experience this year, but the safety of the public, the stall holders and their goods comes first.”

