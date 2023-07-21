Sue Ryder on Castlegate is now stocking the Eco Living range – products that the palliative, neurological and bereavement support charity says combat waste and plastic pollution whilst not compromising on style or finish.

They include a collection of everyday soap bars, organic produce bags, compostable sponges and reusable food wraps.

Berwick is one of the locations trialling the Eco Living range, with plans to expand across more UK locations if the pilot goes well.

The Sue Ryder shop in Berwick. Picture from Google.

Shop manager Suzanne Downie said: “We are thrilled to have been selected to have these products in our shop. I have no doubt they will make a big impression on our regular customers, many of whom are passionate about doing their bit to save the planet.”