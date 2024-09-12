After deciding to call time on its housing scheme earlier this year, Berwick Youth Project has announced that it has sold the site to a local developer.

The charity received planning permission last year to create nine new flats for young people, as well as a new house and workshop block, on the site of the town’s former community centre and grammar school on Palace Street East.

But the trustees decided to, “with regret”, to dispose of the site after a number of years trying to negotiate a succession of difficulties, saying that the project was now beyond the means of the charity.

As well as revealing that the site has been sold to Michael Guthrie Developments, project manager John Bell has been speaking to the Gazette to reflect upon how things developed from his perspective.

As for the future of the site, Mr Guthrie said in a statement: “We are going to resubmit plans, keep some of the original plans and hopefully bring an unused, unloved derelict building back to life.

“We have a great track record on The Ness Gate Hotel, The Old Corn Exchange, St Aidan’s House and most of Governors Gardens, to name a few at the bottom end of the town.”

Proceeds from the sale will be applied to the on-going work of the charity, which will celebrate its 30th anniversary in 2025.

Mr Bell said: “When Northumberland County Council announced in February 2015 that they were going to close the community centre, we immediately saw an opportunity to keep the property alive for the benefit of the town.

“We lodged the paperwork needed by May, three months before the building actually closed, but it was May 2020 before the transfer finally took place. It transpired that the county council weren’t actually the owners, but held the building in trust for a charity associated with the former grammar school.

“We asked to take on a building that was a functioning community asset. What we got five years later was unrecognisable, pigeon infested and vandalised.”

Nonetheless, the charity appointed a heritage-accredited architect and by June 2021, plans for redevelopment had been submitted. At that time, building costs were estimated at £800,000 and funding support of up to £1million had been allocated from various sources.

But Mr Bell added: “Planning permission was eventually secured in March 2023 and, much to our frustration, costs were estimated to have doubled while time-limited funding had been withdrawn – leaving such a big gap, we had no option but to draw a line under it and put the property on the market.

“I think the concept was, and is, a good one. But time has been our biggest obstacle. Had the transfer happened much earlier, our starting point would have been so much easier and the project much more achievable.

“In addition, the planning process has left a bitter taste as that resulted in further delays and especially so with a listed building in a state of disrepair.

“There needs to be a much more pro-active approach to getting older buildings back to use in a way that the whole community can afford and engage with.”