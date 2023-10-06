Berwick Chamber of Trade's grand donation to Tweed Salmon Queen committee
Chairperson Sharon Johnston explained: “A few weeks ago we were invited to attend a committee meeting with Berwick Chamber of Trade and chat about our plans for 2024’s Crowning Week.
“We received lovely feedback and praise that night on our efforts so far and were delighted to receive an email from Chamber chairman Stephen Scott announcing that they were happy to support us and they have helped to kick-start our fundraising financially with a cheque for £1,000. We thank them for this fantastic amount.”
Tweed Salmon Queen has its very first Winter Ball coming up on November 25 and the very next day it will run a Children’s Christmas Bingo.
It will also have a stall at Berwick Rotary Club’s Christmas Market in December. For more information about its events and activities, go to the Tweed Salmon Queen Facebook page.