Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Berwick Chamber of Trade has announced the launch of its Christmas Loyalty Scheme.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northumberland Gazette, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

About 100 businesses in and around Berwick have agreed to participate in the scheme, including shops, cafes, bars, and service businesses.

Every time customers spend £10 or more on a single sale then they will be offered a stamp for their loyalty card. After collecting 10 stamps they can enter their card into a prize draw.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

There were nine winners in 2023 who shared a prize fund of £650. This year the prize fund has increased to £800.

Stephen Scott, chair, Berwick Chamber of Trade, and Stuart Millar, partner at Greaves West & Ayre.

Stephen Scott, chair of Berwick Chamber of Trade said: “Following the success of the previous schemes, we have decided to repeat the scheme this year. Its aim is to encourage people to use local businesses in the run up to Christmas and to reward those that do by giving shoppers a chance to win a number of prizes.

“So far businesses have been very positive about the scheme. We hope local people will be too by using the great local businesses in Berwick and at the same time showing their support. I would also like to pass on my thanks to Greaves West & Ayre who have offered to provide financial support to the scheme again this year.”

The loyalty scheme runs until Tuesday, December 31 with prizes valued at £200, £100, and £50 in vouchers. These can be spent at participating businesses before February 28, 2025, which will have a poster displayed to show their membership.

Businesses that want to join in that haven’t already, can do so by contacting the Chamber of Trade.