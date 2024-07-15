Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Berwick Chamber of Trade and Commerce highlighted various projects and provided updates at its recent Annual General Meeting.

The following appointments were approved – Stephen Scott was re-elected as Chair; Lindsay Benton was elected as Vice Chair; John Gardiner was re-elected as Treasurer; Philip Crowcroft was elected as Secretary.

Mr Scott Scott thanked the officers and members who regularly contribute to the work of the chamber and said: “I am delighted to welcome Lindsay Benton to the role of Vice Chair.

“I do not doubt that her skills and enthusiasm will make a positive difference.”

From left, John Gardiner, Lindsay Benton, Stephen Scott and Philip Crowcroft.

After an early theatrical career, Lindsay began training as a nutritionist in healthcare. This resulted in a 20-year career working in private practice and teaching at Salford and Glasgow University. During this time she was also a media manager, events manager and magazine editor for a healthcare company.

Lindsay still practices nutrition and owns a historic holiday let in the town. She has also recently made a return to theatre and music.

She very much enjoys community work too and sits on a few committees within the town.

The Chair’s report to the AGM reflected on the past year and included the following.

Membership of the chamber grew during 2023 and stood at 140 at the end of 2023, but has dropped back a bit in 2024 due to several members retiring and closing their businesses.

Its fifth annual Christmas Loyalty Scheme took place during the winter. The value of each stamp was reduced from £20 to £10, but this maintained the need to spend £200 to complete a card. This change almost doubled the number of cards in the prize draw to 1,396.

The chamber continued to provide financial support to the Berwick Film and Media Arts Festival, Riding of the Bounds, Berwick Food and Beer Festival and the Berwick Literary Festival. It also provided financial support to the Open Gardens event, Tweed Salmon Queen, and the Bridge 400 commemorations.

It launched a business directory through its website and used its business network to source additional business sponsors for the Lowry Trail leaflet, the maintenance of the Lowry Boards and the Lowry Exhibition. It continues to produce the very popular Town Map.

Any business interested in the work of the Chamber can contact Mr Scott by email – [email protected]