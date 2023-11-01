Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Chris Christie is a service leader employed by social care charity Community Integrated Care. He leads the organisation’s Henderson Court service, which opened in 2022 and supports 10 people with learning disabilities, autism and mental health conditions to live independently.

Shortlisted for the ‘Frontline Leader’ accolade, he has only been in post in his current role since January 2023 after many years working as a support worker.

Chris said: “I’m thrilled to be recognised at this year’s awards and would like to thank the team at Henderson Court for all of their hard work, dedication and passion throughout the past few months.

Chris Christie, service leader at Community Integrated Care.

“Setting up a new service always comes with challenges, but I’m proud of the way we’ve overcome these together.”

He has been recognised for leading his team in creating positive outcomes for people supported at the service in a short space of time – from assisting people to build up confidence and independence, to enabling people to make connections and play full parts in the local community.

Neil Farnworth, head of operations at Community Integrated Care, said: “Chris took part in our charity’s internal leadership development programme and was recognised as having great potential.

“He has a natural ability to inspire his team, whilst also standing up for people’s rights, promoting independence and stepping up if something needs changing.