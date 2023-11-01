News you can trust since 1854
BREAKING
Hundreds of Safestyle workers made redundant as firm goes bust
American XL bully dogs banned in England and Wales
Train operators told to scrap railway ticket office closure plans
Friends cast 'utterly devastated' by death of Matthew Perry
Labour MP suspended over speech at pro-Palestine rally
Marksman charged with Chris Kaba's murder to be named publicly

Berwick care manager shortlisted for top care sector honour

A care manager in the Berwick area has been nominated at this year’s Great North East Care Awards, recognising his commitment to supporting others in the local community.
By Andrew Coulson
Published 1st Nov 2023, 11:21 GMT- 1 min read
Updated 1st Nov 2023, 11:22 GMT
Watch more of our videos on Shots!
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

Chris Christie is a service leader employed by social care charity Community Integrated Care. He leads the organisation’s Henderson Court service, which opened in 2022 and supports 10 people with learning disabilities, autism and mental health conditions to live independently.

Shortlisted for the ‘Frontline Leader’ accolade, he has only been in post in his current role since January 2023 after many years working as a support worker.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Chris said: “I’m thrilled to be recognised at this year’s awards and would like to thank the team at Henderson Court for all of their hard work, dedication and passion throughout the past few months.

Chris Christie, service leader at Community Integrated Care.Chris Christie, service leader at Community Integrated Care.
Chris Christie, service leader at Community Integrated Care.
Most Popular

“Setting up a new service always comes with challenges, but I’m proud of the way we’ve overcome these together.”

He has been recognised for leading his team in creating positive outcomes for people supported at the service in a short space of time – from assisting people to build up confidence and independence, to enabling people to make connections and play full parts in the local community.

Neil Farnworth, head of operations at Community Integrated Care, said: “Chris took part in our charity’s internal leadership development programme and was recognised as having great potential.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“He has a natural ability to inspire his team, whilst also standing up for people’s rights, promoting independence and stepping up if something needs changing.

“We’re really proud of what Chris, and the whole team at Henderson Court, have achieved in such a short space of time.”

Related topics:Berwick