Jackie Kaines Lang was diagnosed with stage three bowel cancer aged 53. But thanks to her seeking medical advice early, the disease was able to be treated and she is now cancer-free.

She is therefore living proof that cancer can be cured if caught quick enough, which is why she is helping NHS England to promote its ‘Help Us, Help You’ campaign.

Advertisement Hide Ad

The initiaitve aims to educate people about cancer symptoms and encourage them to see their doctor.

Jackie Kaines Lang, who has teamed up with other cancer survivors to make an NHS video.

Jackie, who will soon turn 60, said: “I would encourage anyone with potential cancer symptoms to listen to their body and please reach out to their GP practice – it could make all the difference.”

After seeing comedian Ed Byrne, who joked about people seeing a doctor if they had had diarrhoea for three weeks, Jackie booked an appointment with her GP.

Advertisement Hide Ad

She was swiftly diagnosed and following treatment, she is leading a healthy live and is actively engaged in things she enjoys. She has just run 10km for charity, has finished her Masters qualification, takes part in dance and tennis classes and does a lot of voluntary work.

She has helped the NHS create a film to support the Help Us, Help You campaign which also stars Dr Hilary Jones and TV doctor, health influencer and cancer survivor Dr Anisha Patel.

Advertisement Hide Ad

In a recent survey carried out in the North East about cancer symptoms, nearly a quarter of people said they were unaware of the most common signs of bowel cancer: needing to pee urgently (23% unaware), feeling bloated for three weeks or more (24% unaware) and having discomfort in the tummy area for three wees or more (21% unaware).

Alongside this, a third did not identify blood in your pee or poo as typical symptoms of bladder and bowel cancer.

Advertisement Hide Ad

TV presenter Dominic Littlewood, who was diagnosed with prostate cancer, said: "When I was 47, I discovered that I had prostate cancer but I was lucky because I caught it early. I would really urge you to contact your GP practice.