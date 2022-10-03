Berwick Cancer Cars in spotlight as Joy wins Pride of Britain North East award

Joy Cowan first learned about the charity, which provides free hospital travel for people receiving cancer treatment, when she needed to use its services herself.

She was taken to and from appointments when she was diagnosed with breast cancer eight years ago. And after she recovered, she decided to give something back to the charity which is entirely run by unpaid volunteers and receives no funding from any external source.

The 59-year-old, who was nominated for the North East Fundraiser of the Year accolade by her friend Pamela Richardson, had agreed to be interviewed by Tyne Tees about the nomination, and took her husband David, daughter Amy and mum Margaret Russell along to the interview.

From left, Amy Cowan, Roger Peaple (Media, Berwick Cancer Cars), Pamela Richardson, Joy Cowan, Ian Payne, Margaret Russell, Andrew Smith (Chairman, Berwick Cancer Cars), Pete and Lauren (ITV Tyne Tees cameraman and assistant). Picture by David Cowan.

She said: “I was told that some extra filming was required. I was then taken to a ‘filming point’, but then presenter Ian Payne came out of his car with a trophy and flowers and it became clear I was the North East winner.

"I got quite emotional.

“This award is great publicity for the charity, and it is an award for our whole team. I’m looking forward to going to London to represent the team at the Pride of Britain Awards ceremony later this month, and Amy is coming with me.”

Explaining why she had supported Berwick Cancer Cars for so long, she said: “I benefited from the cars with my appointments at the RVI in Newcastle and after recovery, I was determined to help Berwick Cancer Cars myself. I joined the committee and then joined up with the fundraising team.”

Pamela Richardson, left, Joy Cowan and Ian Payne. Picture by David Cowan.

The Berwick and District Cancer Support Group, now in its 30th year and comprised of 70 volunteer drivers and support team, provides free transport to those with cancer in the Berwick and district community to enable them to reach appointments in the North East and specialist cancer treatment facilities further afield in comfort, in safety and without worry to them or their families.

Joy, who is Berwick born and bred, has helped organise Christmas and summer fairs, bingo nights, coffee mornings, online raffles during Covid lockdowns and other fundraising activities.

She added: “It’s a fantastic team we have – everyone pulls together to help out.

