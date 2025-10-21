A Northumberland County councillor and rail campaigner is asking for specific feedback from rail users on the impact of the new timetable, due to come in force from December 14.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northumberland Gazette, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Georgina Hill, Independent councillor for Berwick East, has been campaigning for rail improvements for many years. She set up a petition for later trains back to Berwick six years ago, which now has almost 4,000 signatures.

She also shared a platform with Mick Lynch, the former RMT General Secretary, and others in 2023 at a public rally against plans – which were later scrapped – to close a number of railway station ticket offices, including the ticket office at Berwick.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Coun Hill recently met with rail operators and wants more information from residents about how the timetable changes will impact them.

Coun Georgina Hill pictured at the public rally in 2023.

There are positives and negatives. For example, there will be more TransPennine Express trains per day between the Newcastle, Morpeth, Alnmouth, Berwick, Reston, Dunbar, East Linton and Edinburgh Waverley stations, and more later trains on a evening, but there is a reduction in LNER services calling at the Berwick station.

Coun Hill said: “There are a few jumping on the bandwagon and complaining about the new timetable, but I am not sure they have even read it.

“This week I have met with rail operators and Lord Beith, who does understand the issues.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The truth is that the new timetable is a mixed bag. There is really good progress on later trains – not enough, but good progress.

“People who travel to Edinburgh will be able to get back on a later service, Monday to Friday, and get to the Scottish capital earlier. Similarly, there is a later train back from Newcastle which will benefit football fans and others.

“As we campaign on the timetable now and moving forward it would be really helpful to hear how it impacts individuals specifically – good and bad.”

A LNER spokesperson said last month when the new timetable was confirmed: “We recognise the changes may not satisfy everyone, but the proposed timetable will be of benefit to the greatest number of customers across the north.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Berwick-upon-Tweed will continue to be connected with a good service throughout the day.”

Coun Hill has asked people to give her their specific feedback via email – [email protected]