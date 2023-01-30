Yet for Berwick businessman James Herriot, the lockdowns presented a unique and unexpected opportunity.

He decided to compile recollections of the various journeys he and his wife Debbie had made during their life together as a journal for their children and grandchildren.

Reminiscing about the favourite places they had visited around the world, he also included suggestions for good books to read, his favourite classical and popular music, as well as fine wines consumed with family and friends in the different locations.

James Herriot recently stood down from his firm to retire following a long and eventful business career.

Now released as a fully colour-illustrated book, The Sabbatical, James invites readers to travel with him to Australia, New Zealand, America, Italy, France, Spain, Croatia, Turkey, and many other countries, plus some closer to home – all 52 having their own distinctive story to tell.

Sometimes humorous, sometimes poignant, his observations are always thought-provoking.

“The unique thing about ‘The Sabbatical’ is that it really is a travel book like no other,” said Julie Christie, director of Extremis Publishing.

“This isn’t simply a travelogue of far-flung places, but rather an encouragement by a father and grandfather to seek out wonderful new locations that appeal to you, to share experiences with your friends and family, and to enjoy every positive aspect of life that we can.”

The Sabbatical is releases this Wednesday (February 1) in softcover and hardcover editions, and will be available from all good online retailers and independent bookshops worldwide.