Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Simpsons Malt has been recognised for its commitment to supply chain sustainability by winning the 2024 Farm Sustainability Assessment (FSA) Growing A Better Planet Award.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northumberland Gazette, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Berwick-based company has had a Farm Management Group verified to the FSA since 2020, featuring 419 directly contracted growers, with a further Farm Management Group featuring 340 directly contracted growers verified in 2022 following the company’s acquisition of W. N. Lindsay Ltd.

The FSA is a globally recognised and trusted industry solution for facilitating supply chain collaboration. To celebrate the farmers and organisations demonstrating leadership and innovation in their efforts to continuously improve on-farm sustainability, the FSA launched its Growing A Better Planet Award.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

When reviewing this year’s shortlist, judges commended Simpsons Malt – which is also a Certified B Corporation – for how pivotal the FSA is to its sustainable sourcing requirements and how it uses the solution to deliver supply chain engagement, with the overall aim of achieving carbon neutral malting barley and distilling wheat production by 2030.

Ben Gothorp, sustainability manager at Simpsons Malt.

The company is aided in directly influencing sustainability practices on-farm by having agricultural merchanting division McCreath Simpson & Prentice integrated into the business.

Ben Gothorp, sustainability manager at Simpsons Malt, said: “We are absolutely delighted to have won the FSA Growing A Better Planet Award, highlighting our commitment to driving sustainability throughout the malting barley and distilling wheat supply chains which, in turn, helps us – and also our distilling partners – tackle our Scope 3 emissions.

“We’re pleased that this global award recognises the positive steps we are making towards our objectives to achieve carbon neutral malting barley and distilling wheat production by 2030.”