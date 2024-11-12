Berwick-based artists wanted for new exhibition at Berwick Infirmary

By Andrew Coulson
Published 12th Nov 2024, 08:15 BST

Click here for more of our videos 
on ShotsTV.com or watch on Freeview 262

Northumbria Healthcare NHS Foundation Trust’s official charity is calling for Berwick-based artists to take part in a new exhibition planned for Berwick Infirmary.

This upcoming project from Bright’s award-winning healing arts programme aims to give artists living in Berwick and the surrounding areas another outlet to share their work.

Artwork plays an important role in enhancing hospital environments by creating interest and a welcome distraction for patients, visitors and staff.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Local artists are encouraged to submit their work for consideration – including professional and amateur artists, and young people who are pursuing higher education in the arts.

The exhibition will be on display in the hospital from the beginning of 2025 up until the end of May at Berwick Infirmary.The exhibition will be on display in the hospital from the beginning of 2025 up until the end of May at Berwick Infirmary.
The exhibition will be on display in the hospital from the beginning of 2025 up until the end of May at Berwick Infirmary.

The exhibition will be on display in the hospital from the beginning of 2025 up until the end of May at Berwick Infirmary while the construction of the new hospital continues.

Katie Dawson, healing arts programme manager, said: “Berwick and its surrounding areas have a strong community of artists, and we want to provide an opportunity to showcase some of their talent.

“We want artists to submit work that they have already created so we haven’t set a theme for this exhibition. We encourage artists to consider the pieces they have which would be suitable for a hospital environment where people may be feeling a mixture of emotions. Uplifting artwork would be particularly welcome.”

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Hundreds of people pass through the hospital each week. The contribution by artists to the building can help someone’s hospital experience become a more positive one.

For more information on how to send in your submission, go to bright.northumbria.nhs.uk/opportunity-for-berwick-based-artists-to-take-part-in-hospital-exhibition

Related topics:Berwick

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

News you can trust since 1854
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice