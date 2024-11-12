Northumbria Healthcare NHS Foundation Trust’s official charity is calling for Berwick-based artists to take part in a new exhibition planned for Berwick Infirmary.

This upcoming project from Bright’s award-winning healing arts programme aims to give artists living in Berwick and the surrounding areas another outlet to share their work.

Artwork plays an important role in enhancing hospital environments by creating interest and a welcome distraction for patients, visitors and staff.

Local artists are encouraged to submit their work for consideration – including professional and amateur artists, and young people who are pursuing higher education in the arts.

The exhibition will be on display in the hospital from the beginning of 2025 up until the end of May at Berwick Infirmary.

Katie Dawson, healing arts programme manager, said: “Berwick and its surrounding areas have a strong community of artists, and we want to provide an opportunity to showcase some of their talent.

“We want artists to submit work that they have already created so we haven’t set a theme for this exhibition. We encourage artists to consider the pieces they have which would be suitable for a hospital environment where people may be feeling a mixture of emotions. Uplifting artwork would be particularly welcome.”

Hundreds of people pass through the hospital each week. The contribution by artists to the building can help someone’s hospital experience become a more positive one.

For more information on how to send in your submission, go to bright.northumbria.nhs.uk/opportunity-for-berwick-based-artists-to-take-part-in-hospital-exhibition