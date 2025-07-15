Berwick Barracks receives funding for a conservation and engagement hub

By Andrew Coulson
Published 15th Jul 2025, 14:16 BST
Berwick Barracks Heritage Trust has been awarded a grant of up to £27,000 to support the Storehouse, a new conservation and public engagement centre.

This will help the Living Barracks project to engage with all its linked communities as it transforms the site.

Occupying the Clock Block for up to three years, the Storehouse will be a centre for discovery, learning and sharing – enabling volunteers and visitors to help shape the development of the Barracks and the collections it houses.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The funding will come from the FB & PFB Lough Fund through the Community Foundation North East.

Berwick Barracks.placeholder image
Berwick Barracks.

Sir Philip Mawer, chair of Berwick Barracks Heritage Trust, said: “This grant will help the Barracks partners’ museum collections to be conserved and prepared for their move into their new Barracks home.

“It will provide a place where Berwickers and visitors alike can continue to engage with those collections as the redevelopment begins. And through it, they will be able to keep in touch with the progress of this transformational project and the contributions all the partners are making to it.”

The Storehouse will provide facilities for conservation work to help prepare partner collections for display in the redeveloped Barracks.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

By providing opportunities for learning and exploration, it will foster a sense of local ownership of the collections and build a group of trained volunteers – both existing and newly recruited – to continue this process.

It will also showcase the progress of the redevelopment and help to involve local people in shaping the Barracks’ future. Once the redevelopment is complete, the Storehouse will help the partners to transfer all these activities to the East Block.

Related topics:Storehouse

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

News you can trust since 1854
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice