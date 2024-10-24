Berwick artists in residence open call as part of the Living Barracks project
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
As part of the Living Barracks project, it is offering a range of opportunities across two strands of activity – to take place between March 2025 and March 2026.
The open call is inviting expressions of interest from individuals, collectives and organisations working in all artforms and media.
The project is seeking to appoint up to four artists in residence and to commission three major new artworks to be presented in Berwick.
The inspiration for the cultural development programme is the historic site of Berwick Barracks, which is undergoing a major refurbishment to bring all the empty buildings and spaces on the site back into use – providing a new home for the town’s archives and collections, contemporary visual art and The Kings Own Scottish Borderers Regimental Museum on a single landmark site.
Four partner organisations lead the Living Barracks project: Maltings (Berwick) Trust, The King’s Own Scottish Borderers, English Heritage and Berwick Record Office.
The programme of multidisciplinary cultural activity taking place across Berwick in 2025 and 2026 is being funded by UK Government and Arts Council England, and the legacy part of the project is supporting a long-term engagement with the Barracks site.
To find out more and apply, go to www.maltingsberwick.co.uk/jobs-opportunities/the-living-barracks-cultural-programme-artists-open-call – the deadline for expressions of interest is Monday, November 4 at 9am.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.