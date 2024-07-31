Dorothy Slater was among the Berwick Art Group Summer Show winners.

Berwick Art Group has once again held a successful Summer Show.

This year, there were more than 250 visitors over the four days at St Aidan’s Hall, who between them purchased 32 items of work.

The Fred Stott Cup for Best Watercolour and the Best In Show winner of the Berwick Art Group Shield were won by Dorothy Slater and Andrew Smith respectively.

A prize was also awarded to Dorothy for her painting of Berwick Old Bridge for which the group had a special section in the show as part of the Berwick Bridge 400 celebrations.