Berwick art class' colourful donations to Marie Curie
Artist James Alexander Gaffney found inspiration for a recent Sunday session at 17 Wallace Green in Berwick at a supermarket.
By Andrew Coulson
Published 31st Mar 2023, 15:10 BST- 1 min read
He explained: “I was in delivering some art to a client in Morrisons and ended up chatting to the girls raising donations for Marie Curie.
“Upon leaving it gave me a great idea to have all things daffodils (the charity’s logo) as the theme for the session.
“When the class was done they decided to donate their hard-worked art to Marie Curie and the artwork was collected by Denise Lody and Mhairi Derby-Pitt.”