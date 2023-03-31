​Members of the Sunday Art Class run by artist James Alexander Gaffney hand over the artwork to the Marie Curie ladies.

He explained: “I was in delivering some art to a client in Morrisons and ended up chatting to the girls raising donations for Marie Curie.

“Upon leaving it gave me a great idea to have all things daffodils (the charity’s logo) as the theme for the session.

