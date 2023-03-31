News you can trust since 1854
Berwick art class' colourful donations to Marie Curie

Artist James Alexander Gaffney found inspiration for a recent Sunday session at 17 Wallace Green in Berwick at a supermarket.

By Andrew Coulson
Published 31st Mar 2023, 15:10 BST- 1 min read
​Members of the Sunday Art Class run by artist James Alexander Gaffney hand over the artwork to the Marie Curie ladies.
He explained: “I was in delivering some art to a client in Morrisons and ended up chatting to the girls raising donations for Marie Curie.

“Upon leaving it gave me a great idea to have all things daffodils (the charity’s logo) as the theme for the session.

“When the class was done they decided to donate their hard-worked art to Marie Curie and the artwork was collected by Denise Lody and Mhairi Derby-Pitt.”