Berwick Animal Rescue Kennels (BARK) provides temporary refuge for unwanted and stray domestic animals, with the aim to rehome them wherever possible.

To end a year of rescuing in 2024, they shared some of the centre’s most memorable stories over 12 days of Christmas to show people what their support and donations go towards.

Speaking on the importance of supporters, Jan Ross, manager of BARK, said: “We just can't do it without them. It doesn't matter how they support us; they can do so by spreading the word, clicking on a Facebook, Instagram or X post, or sharing it because you never know where that ends up.

"Obviously, finance is a huge issue for every rescue, and we always appreciate donations in goods or financial, but there are other ways to help us that don't actually cost, which make a huge difference.”

Jan added: “It is getting to the stage where all we're getting in now are dogs and cats, which are costing so much more money because people just haven't been able to keep up with the veterinary costs, even the most basic. When they come in here, they're so far down it's not just a case of giving them a flea treatment because you end up treating their skin problems or deficiencies.”

BARK operates north and south of the border and will take animals in from all areas. Just over two years ago, they started a pet food bank to help people through financial issues from Covid but what started as a six month offer has gone from strength to strength due to the amount of people that need help feeding their animals.

No proof of income is needed for free pet food as Jan explained: “Just because you’ve got a big house, doesn't mean to say that you have any spare money. That's the stage we're getting to, it's heartbreaking.”

If you would like to know more about adopting a rescue or want to donate to the centre, please visit the Berwick Animal Rescue Kennels website for more information.

1 . Berwick Animal Rescue Kennels' 12 Days of Christmas Thanks to support, the kennels were able to start and end 2024 with Lily, who brings joy to everybody she meets. Photo: Berwick Animal Rescue Kennels Photo Sales

2 . Berwick Animal Rescue Kennels' 12 Days of Christmas Scooby and Junior found their forever homes thanks to the love and care their rescuers were able to put into them. Photo: Berwick Animal Rescue Kennels Photo Sales

3 . Berwick Animal Rescue Kennels' 12 Days of Christmas Lola Fluff was rescued from a local feral colony while heavily pregnant. She began having labour issues and the kennel staff helped her get the veterinary care she needed, undergoing an emergency C-section and successfully birthing six huge healthy kittens. After some well earned days of rest, she took all of her babies back into her care thanks to an amazing second chance of life. Munchkin (left) was brought in as a sickly stray late one afternoon and was taken for emergency abdominal surgery where it was found that her womb had ruptured. After recovering from a tricky surgery and pneumonia, Munchkin pulled through and went off to her new home a few months later. Photo: Berwick Animal Rescue Kennels Photo Sales

4 . Berwick Animal Rescue Kennels' 12 Days of Christmas Mable (left), Skye (top right) and Jasmine (bottom right) were all very poorly when they were taken in and all three got the best care and supported at the end of their lives thanks to the kennels' supporters. Photo: Berwick Animal Rescue Kennels Photo Sales