Berwick Animal Rescue Kennels (BARK) provides temporary refuge for unwanted and stray domestic animals, with the aim to rehome them wherever possible.
To end a year of rescuing in 2024, they shared some of the centre’s most memorable stories over 12 days of Christmas to show people what their support and donations go towards.
Speaking on the importance of supporters, Jan Ross, manager of BARK, said: “We just can't do it without them. It doesn't matter how they support us; they can do so by spreading the word, clicking on a Facebook, Instagram or X post, or sharing it because you never know where that ends up.
"Obviously, finance is a huge issue for every rescue, and we always appreciate donations in goods or financial, but there are other ways to help us that don't actually cost, which make a huge difference.”
Jan added: “It is getting to the stage where all we're getting in now are dogs and cats, which are costing so much more money because people just haven't been able to keep up with the veterinary costs, even the most basic. When they come in here, they're so far down it's not just a case of giving them a flea treatment because you end up treating their skin problems or deficiencies.”
BARK operates north and south of the border and will take animals in from all areas. Just over two years ago, they started a pet food bank to help people through financial issues from Covid but what started as a six month offer has gone from strength to strength due to the amount of people that need help feeding their animals.
No proof of income is needed for free pet food as Jan explained: “Just because you’ve got a big house, doesn't mean to say that you have any spare money. That's the stage we're getting to, it's heartbreaking.”
If you would like to know more about adopting a rescue or want to donate to the centre, please visit the Berwick Animal Rescue Kennels website for more information.
