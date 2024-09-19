Berwick and District Motorclub donates to two good causes
Club chairman Tom Wilkinson has been explaining why these donations were made.
He said: “It had always been our intention that when finances allowed we would re-start making some donations to local charities.
“Our thinking was that these charities should indeed be local and support the communities where we not only live and work, but where we undertake our social and sporting activities. After a healthy debate, we decided to support the Great North Air Ambulance Service and HospiceCare North Northumberland.
“Our ever-efficient newsletter editor, Joanne Douglas, took care of making the arrangements and so earlier this month, those committee members who could spare the time from work and other commitments met with representatives from both charities to make the donations.”
To find out more about what Berwick and District Motorclub do, go to www.berwickmotorclub.co.uk
