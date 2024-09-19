Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

The Great North Air Ambulance Service and HospiceCare North Northumberland have each received £500 from the Berwick and District Motorclub.

Club chairman Tom Wilkinson has been explaining why these donations were made.

He said: “It had always been our intention that when finances allowed we would re-start making some donations to local charities.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northumberland Gazette, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“Our thinking was that these charities should indeed be local and support the communities where we not only live and work, but where we undertake our social and sporting activities. After a healthy debate, we decided to support the Great North Air Ambulance Service and HospiceCare North Northumberland.

The club's cheque presentation to HospiceCare North Northumberland.

“Our ever-efficient newsletter editor, Joanne Douglas, took care of making the arrangements and so earlier this month, those committee members who could spare the time from work and other commitments met with representatives from both charities to make the donations.”

To find out more about what Berwick and District Motorclub do, go to www.berwickmotorclub.co.uk