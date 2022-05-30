Berwick all set for Queen's Platinum Jubilee

The festivities to mark her 70 years as monarch start on Thursday, June 2 when Berwick joins with hundreds of locations around Britain and the Commonwealth in celebration in lighting its Beacon.

Led by Mayor Mike Greener, this small but historic event will be held on the Windmill Bastion near the Barracks.

At 9.35pm Piper Andrew Smith will play Diu Regnare, a short piece for the Jubilee. Then at 9.45pm the beacon will be lit and local choir The Golden Square Singers will sing the specially written ‘A life Lived with Grace’ as a tribute to Her Majesty.

High Sheriff of Northumberland Colonel James Royds, right, attended the launch party for the Berwick Civic Society exhibition. He is pictured with Berwick Civic Society members Alison and Michael Gallico. Picture by Canon Alan Hughes.

Berwick-upon-Tweed Town Council offers its thanks to English Heritage, Northumberland County Council’s local services team and Simpsons Malt for supporting this event.

The Town Hall will have a free exhibition highlighting Berwick’s associations with royalty since the Queen’s proclamation in 1952 on Saturday (10am to 4pm) and Sunday (11am to 4pm).

Organised by the Friends of Berwick & District Museum and Archives and The Maltings, there will be a range of photographs and some old films, including of the Queen’s visit to Berwick in 1956.

A permanent exhibition in the Civic Society’s headquarters at the Main Guard, Palace Street, from Wednesday will show that Berwick owes much of its prosperity throughout the centuries and to the present day to its connections to royalty.

Bulb plantings at Flagstaff Park for the Plantinum Jubilee are now in full bloom.

As previously reported, the Jubilee version of Berwick Rotary Club’s annual Party on the Parade includes Saxes on the Parade on Friday, Stalls on the Parade, Talent on the Parade and Bands on the Parade on Saturday and Party on the Parade and Hymns on the Parade on Sunday.

Coun Greener said: “Myself, the mayoral party and the members of the town council sincerely hope that you and your families enjoy your private parties, as well as the community events.

“To make the town centre look its best, members of the Berwick Youth Project have been hard at work with the town council to enhance the town centre by cleaning up and repainting the flower containers, which will be planted with colourful flowering plants that reflect the Jubilee colours.”