The GCSE Land Based Studies has a practical, hands-on approach to learning and is taught between the Humanities and Science faculties. It is a varied course including management of the natural environment, plant cultivation, small animal care, agriculture and livestock husbandry, and the importance of biodiversity and biosecurity.

It will benefit students such as Katie Cessford, currently in Year 9, who is keen to work in the agricultural industry in the future and spent her Easter holidays working long hours in the lambing shed for local sheep farmers Lauren Taylor-Balls and Stuart Brodie.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Lauren said: “Katie has been a real asset to us and she has learned so much.

Lauren Taylor-Balls and Katie Cessford.

“It's a fantastic course for the Academy to be offering students, especially considering the rural job landscape in this area.”

The course involves a variety of practical activities that enables students to fully understand first-hand what skills are needed for work in land-based enterprises, whilst providing them the opportunity to build a portfolio of their achievements.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Berwick Academy headteacher Tracy Hush said: “This is a great course that aims to equip our students with the knowledge, understanding and skills required for further study in the environment and land-based sectors.