This new initiative is part of the school’s health and well-being agenda and is creating new opportunities to participate in sport so that pupils can reap the mental and physical benefits that exercise brings.

The Active Northumberland fitness team will be leading a range of sporting sessions that will include football, badminton, cricket, kinball, fitness, VR headsets, handball and uni-hoc.

The activities have been chosen through a school supported Pupil Voice to encourage those who are not engaged in sport to get involved.

From left, Brody Johnston (Active Northumberland), Lola Taylor, Dougie Hall (Regional Rugby Development Officer), Isla Greenwood and Ewan Tait (Active Northumberland).

Steve Wilkinson, head of PE at Berwick Academy, said: “Whilst an element of the initiative is about improving sporting ability, so much more of it is about helping our pupils to develop confidence, teamwork, friendship and social skills.

“We have a great deal of pupils who are already engaged in sport, but our key aim is to encourage a wider base of pupils to join in and reap the many benefits. There are a wide range of activities on offer to appeal to their varied needs.

“Some of our Sixth Form pupils are also employed in the evenings by Active Northumberland, so this is fantastic opportunity to further develop their leadership potential whilst also supporting our younger cohorts to be more active.”

The Academy was successful in a bid for funding from the Opening Schools Facility Fund to improve sporting provision for both pupils and the local community.

The fitness team will be providing eight hours of after-school coaching each week for 23 weeks, totalling 184 hours of extra activity for the students.

In addition, Active Northumberland has offered the school the use of Berwick Sports Centre sports hall and cycling studio, utilising the virtual classes for two hours a week over a 23-week period.

Mark Warnes chief executive of Active Northumberland, said: “Engaging young people in sport brings with it the benefits of fitness, friendships and fun, and can set them on the right track for an active and healthy life.