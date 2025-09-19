A report by Ofsted following a monitoring visit has highlighted the significant progress being made at Berwick Academy.

The visit by the education regulator took place in July to evaluate the changes that have been carried out since the inspection in spring last year, which resulted in a ‘Requires Improvement’ rating.

Ofsted noted that new appointments to senior leadership roles have “helped to accelerate the pace of school improvement” and supported a clear focus on achieving the school’s vision of delivering a high-quality education for all.

The inspector praised the school’s curriculum, describing it as “effective” and well structured, with a clear progression of knowledge and a strong emphasis on essential vocabulary and areas students may find more challenging.

Berwick Academy will become an age 11 to 18 secondary academy from September 2026.

They also noted the school’s staff development strategy, stating that professional development “closely matches the school’s improvement priorities".

One of the most significant successes acknowledged in the report was the school’s work on improving attendance. The inspector described this as “highly effective,” with particular improvements among disadvantaged students.

The school’s governing body also received positive feedback, with Ofsted highlighting the strengthened oversight brought by newly appointed trustees.

The report commended their commitment, expertise and realistic understanding of the school’s strengths and areas for further development.

Areas for further improvement were identified in the report. For example, the report said that the activity choices staff make in lessons “are not as consistently effective as they could be” and opportunities for pupils to discuss their learning “are sometimes too brief, which limits opportunities for pupils to deepen their understanding of certain topics”.

Ben Ryder, the school’s headteacher, said: “We are encouraged by the findings of this monitoring visit and proud of the progress we have made by working in partnership with staff, students, parents and the wider community.

“While we know there is still much work to be done, this report affirms that we are on the right path.

“Our focus remains on delivering consistent, high-quality learning experiences and ensuring every pupil is supported to be safe, happy and successful.”

He added that Berwick Academy remains firmly committed to building on this positive momentum and securing the very best outcomes for all its learners as it looks towards welcoming Year 7, 8 and 9 students in September 2026 and a new building in the future.