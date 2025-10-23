Martha Ellis has started a new role at Berwick Academy – the school’s first-ever Artist in Residence.

The school community and the artist will work together to create original artwork, while giving pupils the chance to learn new creative and technical skills.

During the 2025/26 academic year, Martha will work with students, teachers and the wider school community to create an exhibition of new work inspired by the school and the heritage of Berwick-upon-Tweed, working closely with the Berwick Record Office.

The finished pieces will remain at the school as a lasting legacy of the residency.

Ben Ryder and Martha Ellis.

The residency forms part of the Living Barracks development project and is being produced by The Maltings (Berwick) Trust under the name ‘Berwick Shines’, funded by the UK Government’s Cultural Development Fund.

Martha is an artist who specialises in cut-out drawing and sculpture. She has previously been Artist in Residence with Edinburgh Academy and the Hugo Burge Foundation in Berwickshire.

Earlier this year, she was commissioned by Queen Margaret University to design and create a sculpture commemorating the university’s 150th anniversary.

Commenting on her appointment, Martha said: “Working with a ‘real-life artist’ can be life-changing for students at secondary school age. Learning new skills and seeing what’s possible beyond school education is hugely important – and often missed.

“The role of an Artist in Residence offers a chance to both educate and inspire future artists. I have high expectations of the students I work with, ensuring that the outcomes we create together are of a high artistic standard.”

Her most recent work for the Living Barracks project took place in November 2024, when she collaborated with five local schools to create giant willow-lantern salmon sculptures. These were paraded through Berwick at the December 2024 Christmas Lights Switch-On and later gifted to Berwick-upon-Tweed Town Council for future civic occasions.

Berwick Academy headteacher Ben Ryder said: “I am delighted about this – it is an exciting opportunity. I am grateful to the Living Barracks team at The Maltings for their support and commitment in making this possible.

“Martha will work directly with our students to enrich the art curriculum and provide a range of creative opportunities throughout the year. We look forward to sharing updates with parents and the wider community as the partnership develops.”