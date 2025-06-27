Pupils from Berwick Academy have been honoured with a Special Recognition from the Association for Heritage Interpretation (AHI) for their work in the book To the Heart of Difficult Conversations.

The judging panel were also impressed by elements of the project that engaged the pupils, then in Year 9, in cross-curriculum activities – first in history classes and then in English.

The students then submitted poems, short stories and drama scripts about difficult conversations for the book, which has been capturing the imaginations of readers since it was published by the Berwick Literary Festival in October 2024.

Jackie Lee, chair of the AHI, writing on behalf of the awards judging panel for the 2025 Engaging People Awards, said: “The judges were very impressed by the work of the young people and wish to give a Special Recognition to their outstanding writing in the published book.”

Berwick Academy pupils with Chris Adriaanse and Ben Ryder. Picture: Pictorial Photography and Create Berwick.

The project was led by Chris Adriaanse, a Berwick-based writer and storyteller who also edited and curated the students’ work.

The inspiration for the project was a historical plaque in Berwick-upon-Tweed that spoke of ‘difficult conversations’ between kings and nobles of England and Scotland in the late 1200s.

Ben Ryder, headteacher of Berwick Academy, said: “We are delighted that the students have been recognised for the quality of their work.

“Difficult conversations is a topic that is important not just to young people, but to all of us. We hope this recognition will help more people to engage with the topic and the students’ work.”

Berwick Academy students. Picture: Pictorial Photography and Create Berwick.

The project was funded by Create Berwick as a Living Heritage programme that aims to celebrate Berwick’s local traditions and heritage by commissioning Berwick-based creatives to make artwork about, with and for local people.

Andrea Oliver, Create Berwick manager, said: “Berwick is a special place with a rich history and heritage.

“We’re delighted to be able to support a wide range of projects that are contributing to Berwick’s reputation as a centre of creative excellence.”

To the Heart of Difficult Conversations is available to buy at stationers Geo. C. Grieve Ltd. in Berwick and online. All profits go to Berwick Literary Festival, a registered charity, to help fund its schools education programme.