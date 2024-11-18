Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A group of students at Berwick Academy recently celebrated the outcome of their hard work following the successful achievement of their Bronze Duke of Edinburgh’s Award.

The award scheme is a life-changing opportunity to have fun with friends, a chance to discover new interests and talents, and a tool to develop essential skills for life and work.

Five Berwick Academy students have recently completed the demanding criteria of the scheme to achieve their Bronze Award.

Evan, Patrick, Euan, Lucy and Ellie are among those young people from across the country who have worked towards this recognised mark of achievement, respected by employers and higher education institutions.

In doing so, they have demonstrated that they have been involved in setting personal challenges, pushing boundaries and gaining essential skills.

Steve Gibson, headteacher at Berwick Academy, said: “We are incredibly proud of these students on completing and being awarded their Bronze DofE Award.

“To do so reflects great commitment and shows the resilience, problem-solving, team-working and communication skills that we aim to develop in our students here. They are a credit to themselves and I am sure that their community is very proud of them too.”

Berwick Academy became a Duke of Edinburgh’s Award Centre during the period after the lockdowns of the Covid-19 pandemic in a bid to enable students to participate in this scheme – which builds confidence, participation and life-long skills.

Linda Crouch, DofE co-ordinator at the school, said: “Participating in DofE helps young people to build a belief in themselves that can last a lifetime, supporting them taking on new challenges and following passions and talents they may never have known that they had.”