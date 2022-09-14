Berwick Academy student recognised in Berwick Civic Society awards
Berwick Academy student Tallulah Clarke has been recognised by the Berwick Civic Society for her outstanding contribution to the local community.
By Andrew Coulson
Wednesday, 14th September 2022, 12:14 pm
Tallulah, who did her GCSEs this summer, is one of a number of Berwick Academy students who volunteer with the Berwick Youth Project and the award also took into account her involvement with the Friends of the Parks, Random Acts of Kindness Days and the Berwick Food Festival. In addition, she was instrumental in the creation of activity packs for people with disabilities.
Tallulah was presented with the award by Zoreen Hill and Sandra Gann.
A Berwick Academy spokesman said: “We are very proud of Tallulah and she is a credit to the school.”