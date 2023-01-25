This prestigious accolade demonstrates the quality and strength of Physical Education (PE) departments within schools across the country, whilst recognising and celebrating outstanding practice and innovation.

The PE team at the school in Berwick has been working towards achieving the Quality Mark to ensure the level of service being offered to students was recognised as excellent provision.

A flexible and creative approach has been implemented where enjoyment, socialisation, and fitness are as equally valued as the development of competitive skill sets.

Glow in the dark volleyball at Berwick Academy.

The inclusion of activities such as ‘boxercise’, glow in the dark volleyball and ‘Just Dance’ into the curriculum have sparked student imagination and excitement in lessons.

Headteacher Tracy Hush said: “We are delighted with the award and the feedback from afPE – which has recognised not only our continuing high aspirations for PE, but also Berwick Academy’s commitment to ensuring all students engage with their physical education.

“By listening to their voices, we have created a student-driven system that focuses on the diversity of our students and their individual needs.”

Berwick Academy has been engaging in a number of programmes including the Youth Sport Trust and the Barclays and FA Girls' Football School Partnership, as well as providing a wide range of experiences for students.

