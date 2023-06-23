Berwick Academy has received the Youth Sports Trust Impact Award, which celebrates the impact achieved by schools and their sporting partners for young people.

Its project involved supporting and training 30 girls, who were previously disengaged with sport, through their Professional Level 1 Bowls qualification – resulting in them having the skills and knowledge to successfully lead indoor bowls activity sessions to six local schools with younger pupils.

Stephen Wilkinson, head of PE at Berwick Academy, said: “We know the impact of sport goes well beyond the physical benefits. It can develop confidence, teamwork and friendships, and is great for mental health too.

Berwick Academy's Linzi Patterson, who was instrumental in delivering the project, and Stephen Wilkinson.

“By taking this completely fresh approach to delivering sport, we have been able to inspire a group of girls who were disengaged with physical activity to really connect and have fun and reap the many wider benefits of sport.

“Colleagues in our partnership schools have told us how much their girls have enjoyed taking part and want to be part of future initiatives with us.”

The school teamed up with Active Northumberland, School Games and Bowls Scotland to deliver regular indoor carpet bowling coaching sessions at the new Berwick Sports and Leisure Centre.

The girls also spent several sessions working with Team GB boxing coach Amanda Coulson to develop their leadership skills through the Youth Sports Trust Girls Active programme.

Following the success of this initiative, Berwick Academy has changed its sports curriculum to ensure that future girls groups will be able to continue this legacy in the coming years if they so wish.

Franki Clark, head of PE, school and community service with Active Northumberland, said: “We talked to the girls to find out where their interests and aspirations lay and to find out what was currently discouraging them from taking part in sport. We found out they were keen to develop leadership and mentoring skills in a new sport.