The inspectors who went along to Berwick Academy in February this year have now completed their report, which can be viewed via the school’s website, and it is the same grade as the previous one by the regulator following an inspection in 2021.

Various issues have been identified and improvements suggested, with statements including “many pupils do not achieve well” and “many parents do not support the school’s ethos” among the key concerns, but there are also some positive comments in the report such as the school being able to respond to the extra work involved with the restructure and other challenges “in a positive manner in its drive to improve provision for pupils”.

Berwick Academy has been working to try to turn things round since the highly critical ‘inadequate’ report of 2018 and its response to the latest report includes saying that requires improvement is where it would judge itself to be “given that creating sustainable improvements is a marathon, not a sprint”.

Berwick Academy will become an age 11 to 18 secondary academy from September 2026.

The concerns in the latest report include the following: “Levels of absence are high, particularly for pupils with SEND and disadvantaged pupils. The school works with pupils and families rigorously to improve attendance. This is starting to bring about positive improvements for some pupils.

“However, many pupils continue to miss school regularly, which impacts negatively on their learning.

“The school provides teachers with regular training and development. However, many pupils do not achieve well. They do not acquire the depth of knowledge and understanding they need for later learning.

“Some teachers, including in the sixth form, do not systematically check pupils’ understanding. They do not select learning activities effectively enough to secure and deepen pupils’ knowledge.

“Trustees do not provide leaders with sufficient challenge around improvements to pupils’ attainment, progress and outcomes. This means that key areas for improvement are not prioritised with enough urgency.”

As for positives, the inspectors praised the “high expectations” that the school has for its pupils and found Berwick Academy to be a “calm and orderly school” where “most pupils behave well”.

Students at the Academy receive a “broad and well-sequenced curriculum” and can take advantage of a “wide range of clubs and activities”.

The report praises the “comprehensive personal development programme” in the school, including the “substantial provision for pupils with mental health needs” as the school has responded to the changing issues faced by young people.

It also says: “The school has created a culture in which staff feel valued. It ensures that it prioritises staff workload and well-being.

“Staff show strong commitment to the school.”

Clive Robinson, the school’s chair of trustees, said: “The report reflects a snapshot of the much bigger picture of hard work and progress that is being made within the school. The overall judgement given was ‘requires improvement’, which is where the school would judge itself to be given that creating sustainable improvements is a marathon, not a sprint.

“Inspectors recognised the school’s programme of personal development for students as good, which demonstrates clear progress in laying the foundations for student success as they enter adulthood.

“The Board of Trustees is extremely grateful to headteacher Tracy Hush and her leadership team for their hard work and dedication in continuing to strive for the best for the young people of Berwick despite the challenges in place. I also want to thank all the staff associated with the school for their on-going support and hard work.”

The school’s headteacher added: “We are delighted that Ofsted have, yet again, recognised the progress being made here at Berwick Academy and I want to thank our superb students for their hard work and resilience.

“I am proud of all that the staff of the school have achieved, working with our students and parents, and pleased that Ofsted were able to get a flavour of their strong commitment to the school and to our students.”