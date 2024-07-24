Berwick Academy pupils create artwork for outdoor exhibition at new community hospital
A group of pupils from the school created digital artwork for the outdoor exhibition to utilise the blank spaces created by the hoardings.
Each piece follows the theme of ‘hope’, which was suggested at a community engagement event as a theme for the new hospital.
The students explored typography and colour theory to reflect this theme and they are proud to be spreading positive and hopeful messages to passers-by.
One of the pupils, Isabella McPherson, said: “It was a new experience and it’s nice seeing your work that you’ve put effort into being displayed so publicly.”
Another student, Abbie Wilkinson, added: “I enjoyed seeing my poster come to life on a larger scale than we can do at school.”
The students spent several weeks developing their skills on Photoshop to be able to demonstrate complex lettering styles and produce professional quality designs.
The project was organised as part of the charity’s healing arts programme – which has been running for the last 20 years to enhance the hospital environment for patients, visitors and staff. The hoardings were suggested as a space to showcase artwork.
The first exhibition opened in 2020 to display iconic photographs from Berwick and the surroundings areas.
In 2022, another exhibition by Berwick Academy students opened, which is still on display, that showcases graffiti-inspired artwork to reflect the theme of health and well-being.
Marion Dickson, executive director of nursing, midwifery and allied health professionals, and executive director for surgery and community services, said: “As a Berwick resident, it’s been wonderful to see how much involvement there has been from the local community – especially those from the younger generation.
“The students have done a fantastic job creating artwork that reflects the spirit of our town and the way we think about its future.”
This exhibition can be found on the walkway that runs between the main hospital entrance and the new temporary ward, and will be on display until next year.
