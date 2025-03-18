Hundreds of neurodivergent young people will be helped to live more independent lives by neurodivergent adults employed by a charity to break down barriers to work.

The Bernicia Foundation is investing nearly £10,000 into Amble-based charity Northumberland SpLinter Group and its ‘Waffling On’ project.

It will create three info hubs across Northumberland where up to 350 neurodivergent young people will be helped to grow their self-confidence and boost their skills.

The hubs will provide peer-to-peer support for young people, with the aim of creating paid work and volunteering opportunities that simultaneously develop skills and enhance participants' future prospects.

Waffling On service users at Amble Point A Info Hub.

Neurodivergence is a framework that recognises the natural diversity within individual brain functioning for sensory processing, motor abilities, social comfort, cognition, and focus.

It covers autism, Attention-Deficit Hyperactivity Disorder (ADHD), dyslexia, anxiety, and many similar conditions in which neurocognitive functioning diverges from dominant societal norms.

Waffling On was launched to illustrate that “disorders” such as autism are differences - not pathological disabilities but disabilities that arise from societal barriers.

The Point A Info Hubs act as a way to include, rather than exclude, people by serving as the first stop for users to access support and learn what additional help is available.

Frank Lyford, Waffling On project lead, said: “It's really important that this project is run by people with direct experience of the challenges people with learning differences face. Our team is learning new skills and working on good communication between ourselves and with people in the community.

“We are always looking for more organisations and services to sign up to our online hub to help spread the word and make things more inclusive.”

Jenny Allinson, director of The Bernicia Foundation, added: “We are delighted to be able to support young neurodivergent adults across the county.

“We have long admired the impactful work of the Northumberland SpLinter Group, and the info hubs set up by Waffling On are a fantastic addition to the support they offer tackling social and economic exclusion.”

Bernicia Foundation is expected to open its next round of funding late June, with Inclusion Grants of up to £10,000 available to community groups, registered charities and social enterprises, and Inspiration Grants of up to £1,000 available for young people, aged 24 and under, who are actively working towards personal goals.