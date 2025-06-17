The Bernicia Foundation has celebrated its fifth birthday with more than 8,000 people benefiting from £167,000 in grants to North East charities and young people in the past year.

A total of 30 grants were made by the charitable foundation to projects and individuals supporting communities and gifted youngsters striving to reach their goals in life.

Those in Northumberland to benefit in 2024/25 include Border Links. It was awarded £10,000 to build a new kitchen at its Berwick Disability Hub, offering adults with learning disabilities the chance to learn essential cooking skills, gain formal qualifications and prepare for catering industry jobs.

The Northumberland SpLinter Group received nearly £10,000 to launch the ‘Waffling On’ project in Amble, establishing info hubs that empower 350 neurodivergent young people to develop life and work skills.

Border Links received funds for a new kitchen in Berwick.

Since it was established in 2020, The Bernicia Foundation created by North East housing association Bernicia has channelled more than £1.2million into 183 projects.

The latest beneficiaries in the past 12 months include 17 Inclusion Grants – supporting charitable organisations delivering essential services such as food support, mental health outreach, disability access, education and helping people find employment – and 13 Inspiration Grants to support young people aged 24 and under over this period who demonstrate exceptional promise in areas such as sport, music and the arts.

Jenny Allinson, director of The Bernicia Foundation, said: “It’s a privilege to support so many incredible people and projects, especially as we celebrate five years of The Bernicia Foundation.”

Applications for The Bernicia Foundation’s latest funding round open on June 30 and close on August 11. Go to https://berniciafoundation.com for more details and to apply.