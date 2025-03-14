Employability experts at Bernicia and the Newcastle United Foundation are uniting to deliver job opportunities for young people in Berwick.

They are working with local employers including the Lindisfarne Inn and County Healthcare to deliver two-week long employability courses to give those not in work or education vital skills and confidence to secure a job.

There is a guaranteed job interview for everyone completing the course and a Level 1 qualification in employability.

The first one in Berwick will take place from Tuesday (March 18) at the Berwick Community Trust’s William Elder Building in Castlegate.

Elaine Hardington and Daniel Hancock of the Newcastle United Foundation.

Further courses will be held in the town throughout the year, with dates to be unveiled closer to the time of delivery.

Newcastle United Foundation’s employability team will lead the training courses, funded by Bernicia as part of its £2million commitment to help deliver employment opportunities to local communities where its tenants live.

The employability partnership aims are that 60 participants will receive employability support and training, 20 unemployed or economically inactive participants will gain full-time employment, 10 unemployed or economically inactive participants will gain part-time employment and 45 participants will achieve a recognised employability qualification.

Elaine Hardington, Bernicia employability business partner, said: “Bernicia and Newcastle United Foundation have a strong track record of supporting people into work who are far removed from the jobs market.

“We recognise the challenges that people face in finding work and our partnership will give people the confidence and skills to find employment – with a guaranteed job interview for people completing the two-week course.”

Those interested in attending the upcoming Berwick courses are asked to email [email protected]