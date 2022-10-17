His piece, Aurora, was the overall winner of the international composition competition, which forms part of the Berwick Music Series.

The competition attracted worldwide attention, with entries from 20 different countries.

After presenting Eden with the prize, Berwick Mayor Mike Greener welcomed the development of the series as one of the Berwick festivals and its success in attracting internationally-recognised artists such as cellist Anton Lukoszevieze – who performed Aurora during his concert in the Watchtower Gallery.

From left, Anton Lukoszevieze, Coun Mike Greener and Eden Lonsdale. Picture by Huw Davies.