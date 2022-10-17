Berlin-based composer Eden Lonsdale wins Berwick Music Series Open Prize
Berlin-based composer Eden Lonsdale has won the Berwick Music Series Open Prize.
His piece, Aurora, was the overall winner of the international composition competition, which forms part of the Berwick Music Series.
The competition attracted worldwide attention, with entries from 20 different countries.
After presenting Eden with the prize, Berwick Mayor Mike Greener welcomed the development of the series as one of the Berwick festivals and its success in attracting internationally-recognised artists such as cellist Anton Lukoszevieze – who performed Aurora during his concert in the Watchtower Gallery.
For more information about the Berwick Music Series, including the concerts that are taking place this weekend, go to berwickmusic.org