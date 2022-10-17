News you can trust since 1854
Berlin-based composer Eden Lonsdale wins Berwick Music Series Open Prize

Berlin-based composer Eden Lonsdale has won the Berwick Music Series Open Prize.

By Andrew Coulson
5 minutes ago - 1 min read
Updated 17th Oct 2022, 5:53pm

His piece, Aurora, was the overall winner of the international composition competition, which forms part of the Berwick Music Series.

The competition attracted worldwide attention, with entries from 20 different countries.

After presenting Eden with the prize, Berwick Mayor Mike Greener welcomed the development of the series as one of the Berwick festivals and its success in attracting internationally-recognised artists such as cellist Anton Lukoszevieze – who performed Aurora during his concert in the Watchtower Gallery.

From left, Anton Lukoszevieze, Coun Mike Greener and Eden Lonsdale. Picture by Huw Davies.

For more information about the Berwick Music Series, including the concerts that are taking place this weekend, go to berwickmusic.org

