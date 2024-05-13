Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Bereaved families in Northumberland have been presented with a portrait of their loved ones as part of an exhibition that marks Dying Matters Awareness Week.

Portraits with Purpose: Continuing Bonds is a collaboration between North East portrait artist Leanne Pearce and St Oswald’s Hospice to provide a positive and creative focus for grieving and pre-bereaved families.

The 12 portraits in the exhibition include Alwyn, whose daughter lives in Alnwick, and Eve, from Morpeth.

Alwyn was given six months to live when she was diagnosed with cervical cancer aged 33, but went on to fight a seven year battle with cancer before dying in August 1991 aged 40, leaving her young children, sisters, and the rest of her family bereft.

The portraits of Eve (left) and Alwyn are among the 12 on display. (Photo by St Oswald's Hospice)

Alwyn’s family chose a pink background for the portrait because it was her favourite colour.

Melanie, Alwyn’s daughter, said: “This whole process has been more than I had imagined, in a really positive way, despite and including the opening up of emotions together.”

She added: “We did not get bereavement support at the time, it was not available then, but in hindsight it is something that would really have helped us as a family.

“I am so pleased that St Oswald’s Hospice offers it now, especially to children and teens like we were.

Leanne with Eve's dad Ian. (Photo by St Oswald's Hospice)

“Amy and I have both had bereavement support elsewhere in more recent years and it really helped.”

Eve’s family learned she had cancer when, aged eight, she collapsed on the driveway and was rushed to hospital.

She confounded doctors to wake up from her coma three weeks later but was left severely disabled due to bleeding to her brain, revealed to be the result of a brain tumour.

Eve attended monthly short breaks at St Oswald’s Hospice Children and Young Adults Service for more than 12 years before her tumour started growing again in 2020. She died at St Oswald’s Hospice in August 2023 in her dad’s arms, aged 20.

Alwyn's relatives and Leanne discuss her portrait for the exhibition. (Photo by St Oswald's Hospice)

The background of Eve’s portrait is yellow to reflect her favourite colour and sunny disposition.

Ian, Eve’s dad, said: “I feel so privileged and honoured. Leanne has captured Eve and her spirit perfectly. It has been a very emotional but gratifying experience.”

He added: “Even if I won the world’s super lottery, it would never be enough to say thank you and to repay St Oswald’s Hospice for giving my daughter her dignity and quality of life back.”

The collection will be displayed at Newcastle Civic Centre until May 17, with families then gifted the portraits.

Artist, Leanne Pearce, said: “This project has been a privilege for me in so many ways. The families have been so open and generous and I feel honoured to have received such an outpouring of love from them.

“I wanted to make these portraits purposeful for each family and I hope they will contribute to continuing the bonds they have with their loved ones.”

St Oswald’s bereavement support worker Laura Barrett said: “I hope the families all know that they are helping others who will see the portraits and read the stories behind each of the faces, drawing parallels with their own lives and realise that they’re not alone.”