A ‘determined’ eight-year-old boy is climbing Snowdon to raise money for Amble AFC U8s, after already completing Ben Nevis.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northumberland Gazette, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Last year, at just seven, Azari James reached the top of the highest mountain in the UK, Ben Nevis. With an aim to climb the highest mountains in each country of the UK before he is nine, Azari is tackling the peak of Wales in May.

He is challenging himself to raise money for his football team to enable them to take part in as many tournaments as possible this summer.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Azari’s mum, Airah James said: “Last year when Azari was seven he climbed Ben Nevis. He did not stop talking the whole 9-hour hike – he is mentally determined and thrives on challenge.

Azari James, aged seven, when he climbed to the top of Ben Nevis.

“After his team recently won their first football tournament, he is coupling his love of mountains and football by climbing Snowdon to raise money for Amble AFC U8s to part take in upcoming UK wide competitions.

“Whenever Azari finds something difficult, he will tell himself 'If I can climb Ben Nevis which is 4,413ft and I'm only 126cm tall, then I can manage anything'.”

Amble AFC coach, Gary Morrison added: “Amble U8s are a small enthusiastic team of players who train in rain, snow or shine. Their commitment to the game is phenomenal.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Money raised will give the children the opportunity to venture out of their comfort zone not only focusing on skill development, teamwork and resilience but the chance to bring the community together to value diversity.”

Azari has raised £700 so far of his £1,000 target. Donations can made via GoFundMe, going towards the team’s travel, registration and kit.