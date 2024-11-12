Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Belsay International Horse Trials is delighted to be included among the list of prestigious venues hosting a leg of a charity cycle ride in aid of the British Eventing Support Trust and Spinal Research UK.

The event coincides with the news that Belsay will hold its first CCI4* international in 2025 from May 16 to 18 as a replacement fixture for Chatsworth International.

Cycle4Caroline ride, which will cover 1,100km, has been launched by leading eventing rider Piggy March and husband Tom in memory of Tom’s sister Caroline March, who sadly died in March 2024 following life changing injuries sustained in an eventing fall in 2022.

Belsay International Horse Trials will host an afternoon reception at Belsay Hall on Friday, November 22 to greet the valiant riders and celebrate their arrival.

Belsay International Horse Trials will host the afternoon reception at Belsay Hall.

Northumberland Coffee and North Acomb Farm Shop, both regular traders at the horse trials, will be on hand to refuel riders and visitors alike.

Everyone is welcome to attend this event and donations of £10 will be paid direct to the charities – www.givewheel.com/fundraising/5546/cycle4caroline

The new event for Belsay next May will be the Chatsworth Replacement Fixture with CCI4*-S, CCI2*-S international classes and Advanced and Novice National classes.

Organiser Laura de Wesselow said: “We felt it was really important to step in and keep Chatsworth’s replacement in the North of England. The Chatsworth fixture carries with it much prestige and we are very proud to have been awarded this for 2025.

“We look forward to the challenge of delivering two brilliant events next year.”