Belsay Hall and Northumbria University launch creative collaboration
The project is transforming the hall’s historic library, once used as a workshop during the building’s construction, into a dynamic pop-up studio.
Over the course of six weeks, the studio is showcasing a constantly changing collection as artists respond to Belsay Hall’s heritage through textiles, furniture, photography and architectural studies.
Blending traditional craftsmanship with contemporary techniques, the project celebrates both the history of making and the art of preservation.
Each participating artist will also lead a public workshop, offering visitors hands-on opportunities to experience their practice. The finished works will be presented in a dedicated exhibition opening in spring 2026.
Frances McIntosh, curator at English Heritage, said: “Working with skilled craftspeople is such a pleasure.
“We’ve opened the hall to their creative processes and we’re very excited to see what will come of their artworks, which will be inspired by the buildings, estate and its fascinating history.”