Gary Percy was walking Reign, a seven-year-old springer spaniel, along with his two other dogs at woods in Bedlington’s Gallagher Park – known locally as the Plantation.

He has walked his dogs in the woods for decades but on March 9, tragedy struck when Reign was fatally injured by the spear-like stick coming from the ground.

He claims the area was “extremely hazardous” and “unsafe” after works to clear trees felled by Storm Arwen.

The stick protruding from the earth in Gallagher Park and inset, tragic Reign.

Mr Percy said: “I was out walking my three dogs. They were just running around sniffing. Reign went away in front and I just heard him screaming out and shaking his head.

“He had his back to me and I didn’t realise, but the stick had went into his eye. The vet later told me it had gone into his brain.

“He had a four inch stick in his eye, there was blood pouring out. I picked him up to carry him and managed to get to the road and got some help to get him to the vet, but he had died when I got him there.

“I can still hear him screaming out. They’re my family. He loved going on his walks and we are absolutely heartbroken that he never returned back from that horrific day.”

The land had recently been subject to remedial work to remove trees damaged during Storm Arwen, and Mr Percy believes debris was left in a dangerous condition.

He continued: “There are spears coming out of the ground and there are trees just waiting to fall. Everything has just been left all over, it is a disgrace.

“I do believe Reign would still be here if the area had been left in an acceptable condition.”

The issue was raised by Mr Percy’s local councillor, Coun Christine Taylor, at a recent meeting of Northumberland County Council. Coun Taylor questioned the council’s cabinet member for local services, Coun John Riddle, on the matter.

She said: “There was bits of sticks which were left sticking out of the ground and the dog ran and impaled itself on the stick, which caused the very untimely and extremely painful death of the dog.

“What is the council going to do to prevent this from happening again? It was a dog this time, and that is bad enough. However, it could have been a child or an elderly person, because that path is very well-used.”

Coun Riddle said he too was a dog lover, and added: “It [the woodland] was cleared by forestry contractors and it was considered that the contractors had left the area in an acceptable condition.

“Our highest priority is to ensure public safety at the park. This was a freak accident and it is not considered that any further actions would be proportionate to the risk posed at this and other sites in Northumberland.

Coun Taylor insisted the woods were “dangerous” due to the sticks coming out of the ground and added: “I don’t accept that’s an acceptable way to leave it.”