Bells rung in Berwick in tribute to the Queen

The bells at Berwick Town Hall have been rung to commemorate the life of Queen Elizabeth II.

By Andrew Coulson
Tuesday, 13th September 2022, 9:22 am
An ancient tradition on notification of a death was to toll a bell to indicate the age of the deceased person.

Last Thursday, after the announcement of the Queen’s death, the bell ringers gathered in the ringing chamber so that the heaviest bell, which weighs just over a ton, could be rung 96 times at a slow pace.

The following day, the band joined in with national ringing at noon, when many church bells all over the country were rung for half an hour.

The Berwick Town Hall band of bell-ringers, pictured here on a happier occasion, will ring for the Queen’s funeral next week. Isabella Seale, seen on the right, tolled the tenor bell to mark the Queen’s 96 years.

Tower captain Alison Tymon said: “In recognition of a death, it is traditional for the bells to be muffled.

“The bells will remain muffled until after the funeral – when the muffles, which are leather pieces strapped to one side of each bell’s clapper, will be removed and we will ring the bells loudly for the accession of the new King.”

