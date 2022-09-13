Bells rung in Berwick in tribute to the Queen
The bells at Berwick Town Hall have been rung to commemorate the life of Queen Elizabeth II.
An ancient tradition on notification of a death was to toll a bell to indicate the age of the deceased person.
Last Thursday, after the announcement of the Queen’s death, the bell ringers gathered in the ringing chamber so that the heaviest bell, which weighs just over a ton, could be rung 96 times at a slow pace.
The following day, the band joined in with national ringing at noon, when many church bells all over the country were rung for half an hour.
Tower captain Alison Tymon said: “In recognition of a death, it is traditional for the bells to be muffled.
“The bells will remain muffled until after the funeral – when the muffles, which are leather pieces strapped to one side of each bell’s clapper, will be removed and we will ring the bells loudly for the accession of the new King.”