A Ponteland teenager was among the successful Newcastle High School for Girls (NHSG) students on A-level results day.

Bella Russell achieved A*AAA in geography, maths, further maths and physics, and she is delighted to have secured her place at the University of Sheffield to study General Engineering.

Being in an all-girl school, it never crossed her mind that engineering was a traditionally male-dominated discipline.

Bella said: “I met NHSG alumnae who came into the school to speak to us about their careers – women who were working in F1 or renewable energy – and they really inspired me and helped me see that, with my love of maths and physics, I could do it too.

Bella Russell.

“It wasn’t until I visited universities on open days that I realised it was a more male-dominated path.

“But by that point, I was confident in what I was doing and knew I had as much right to be there as they did.”