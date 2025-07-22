A Morpeth business that sells children’s accessories is moving to Bridge Street.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northumberland Gazette, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The team at Bella Boo’s is looking forward to opening in the new location on August 16, with work currently on-going to transform the premises after recently saying goodbye to the shop in Oldgate.

The logo, some of the colour themes and the website are also changing and there will be a range of new children’s gifts, hair accessories, t-shirts and more when the new shop opens.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Owner and creator Marie Glasgow previously stated that the idea for the business came when she started creating hair bows for her daughters after finding that there “wasn’t the price point, quality of product, or selection” for what she wanted.

Examples of the items sold by Bella Boo's.

Realising there was a gap in the market when friends and family started asking her to make accessories for their children too, Marie started by selling online from her garage during Covid and opened a physical store in October 2022. She kept the smaller premises and opened a shop in Oldgate a year later.

Of the upcoming move, she said: “I’ve been going back and forth from the first smaller unit – where equipment is located – and the shop in Oldgate but that has not been as straightforward as I anticipated, so we’ve taken the opportunity to move to bigger premises on Bridge Street to have everything in the one place.

“Also, it will be great to be in a spot on the high street with more footfall.

“We’re very excited and so are our regular customers. We hope that they and new customers will enjoy the new shop as we’re completely transforming the premises.”