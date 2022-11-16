Bell View receive £3,000 cash donation following a nomination from Bedmax
Thanks to a nomination from Bedmax, Bell View has been given a four-figure donation to improve its community projects as it recovers from the pandemic and Storm Arwen.
The £3,000 grant is coming from the Royal Warrant Holders Association (RWHA) to help to fix, repair and improve the ‘Potting Shed’, which is part of Bell View’s community gardening project.
Claire Anderson, charity fund manager for The RWHA, said: “We are so pleased to support such a worthy charity, helping the elderly in a rural community. We look forward to seeing the difference this wonderful project will make on the local community!”
Bedmax nominated Bell View after working closely with the Belford-based charity for over a decade through commercial support and assistance.
Most Popular
Tim Smalley, managing director of Bedmax, said: “Bell View is a vital resource for the rural community here in north Northumberland and it’s one we are proud to have supported for a number of years now.
“To be able to utilise our Royal Warrant in this way is wonderful and it will be fantastic to see the garden up and running again.”
Bell View’s garden is fully accessible, kitted out with five large, raised beds, a Potting Shed, poly-tunnel, and composting bins.
The space became neglected during the pandemic as the charity focused its efforts on supporting the wider community of rural north Northumberland.
Storm Arwen also caused further damage to the garden, meaning high repair costs.
Juliet Short, services manager at Bell View, said: “We are delighted to have received this funding from the Royal Warrant Holders Association Charity Fund and can’t wait to get our hands dirty and get digging again!
“This money will be used to revitalise our garden and we also have ambitions to grow food, some sensory plants and to develop a small community allotment.”
In addition to repairing and replenishing the garden, the funding will also be used to purchase specialised gardening equipment for beneficiaries who include small groups of people who are elderly and/or disabled.
The garden is also used for wider projects involving the Belford Primary School, and the eventual aim will be to use any produce grown in the garden in their cooking sessions and food projects.