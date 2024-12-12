The only day care provider in north Northumberland is to close because it is ‘financially unsustainable’.

Bell View Day Care, based in Belford, has announced it expects to close at the end of January.

A statement on its website reads: “With great regret, we have made the difficult decision to close Bell View Day Care Limited.

"Bell View Day Care is the only day care provider in North Northumberland and has a deservedly excellent reputation which is testament to the hard work of our dedicated team.

"We are proud of the important contribution that our service has made in helping people with additional needs and we are extremely concerned that the closure of our service will leave a large gap in the provision of support.

“All other services run by Bell View will remain the same: Bell View (Belford) [our charity] and Bell View Help at Home will continue to operate.

“However, our Day Care service is now financially unsustainable, and we therefore expect to close it on 31st January 2025. The financial difficulties are due- in part - to the significant funding pressures the social care sector has experienced in recent years.

"Throughout the last year, we have experienced a significant decline in income from service referrals. This decline, alongside the cost-of-living crisis affecting our clients have made it impossible to both meet the high standard of care we pride ourselves on and to remain financially viable.”

It continues: “We remain deeply committed to the communities we serve and will continue to explore ways to help people, whether that is via Bell View (Belford) (our charity) or our Help at Home services.

"We are also working closely with Northumberland County Council to ensure that, where necessary, alternative arrangements are made so that support needs continue to be met.

“We are fully committed to managing the transition for our clients with the utmost care and sensitivity.

“We sincerely thank our clients, carers, families and our staff for their understanding during this difficult period.”

The announcement has been met with lots of concern and a ‘Save Bell View Day Centre’ campaign group has already been formed.

Cllr Guy Renner-Thompson, chairman of Belford Parish Council and local ward member on Northumberland County Council, posted on the campaign’s Facebook page: “The trustees have had to make the very hard decision to close the Bell View Day Care business. This is very difficult for everyone involved, especially the brilliant staff. There will be more coming from Bell View about this in the coming days.

“Just to be clear, it is the day care company which is closing, not the whole of Bell View. The building, cafe, outreach lunches, gym, events, home care service etc are all safe and doing well.

“The trustees and staff are working closely with the county council on how we can move forward with day care provision in North Northumberland.

“If anybody has suggestions or questions don’t hesitate to get in touch - [email protected].”

Among those expressing their disappointment was Annie Callan, who said: “We are personally devastated. We know times are hard for everyone just now given the financial cost of living, but we desperately need services like this for the communities of aging population. They are a lifeline to so many people and families in our area.

"The staff are all amazing and work so hard to provide the best quality care, fun and support. For some people this is the only social interaction with others they may have in a week. Service users get a home cooked nutritious meal and there are so many varying activities including games and complementary therapies like manicures.

"We can’t let this service close! If this vital service disappears we have nothing. You or members of your family may not need this service just now, but they are a lifeline not to be lost especially for our future.”

The day care centre currently operates on weekdays and, using its own wheelchair-accessible transport, is able to collect and return clients each day.