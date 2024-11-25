Bell View Christmas market returns to Belford with special guests
The venue will be transformed by nearly 40 carefully selected stalls and visitors will receive a warm northern welcome with complimentary non-alcoholic mulled wine and a sweet treat upon arrival.
Young visitors can enjoy face painting, a lucky dip and an exciting treasure hunt, while Bell View's community café will serve food and drinks.
Adding to the festive fun, visitors can try their luck at the raffle and tombola stalls, with prizes generously donated by local businesses and supporters and in an exciting twist, the fair will feature a special visit from a group of friendly alpacas and Father Christmas.
Bell View's Christmas Fair takes place on Saturday December 7 from 10am-1pm at Bell View, Belford.
For more information or to book your place with Father Christmas, please contact Bell View’s Reception team on 01668 219220 during office opening hours.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.