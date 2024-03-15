The minehunter maintained ties with Blyth throughout its 20-year Royal Navy service until it was retired in 2021 and sold to NATO ally Romania.

The ship’s bell, battle honours board, and nameplate were handed over to Blyth Town Council until a future HMS Blyth enters service at an ceremony on Thursday, March 14, held at Bede Academy.

Addressing the event, Commodore Tom Knowles, naval regional commander for northern England and the Isle of Man, said: “It is my understanding that the council intends to put the bell on public display for the community to be able to visit and see.

“It is therefore with pride and friendship that I formally present you with the HMS Blyth ship’s bell and other historic artefacts.”

Mayor of Blyth Town Council, Warren Taylor, said: “It is a great honour for the town and it is something we are going to treasure.

“Hopefully in the future HMS Blyth will be resurrected in a different form and we can give the ship’s bell back.”

The ship’s nameplate will be looked after by the 203 Elswick Battery while the board and bell will reside with the town council.

Mayor Taylor said: “We have done lots of ship building in the town. We have had two submarine bases in World War One and World War Two.

“The more recent HMS Blyth visited the town back in 2021 and lots and lots of people came down; they were delighted to see it.”

He added: “I am just immensely proud and I am delighted that there have been so many community representatives here today to join in this celebration.”

Blyth town and county councillor Anna Watson said: “It is here for the community, it is not just about it being given to the council. It is here for the whole of Blyth.”

The Navy has long-standing links to Blyth, which includes the UK’s first aircraft carrier, HMS Ark Royal, and several more vessels being built there.

The first HMS Blyth was a Bangor-class minesweeper launched in 1940.

MP for Blyth Valley, Ian Levy, said: “It means so much to the people of Blyth. It cements what Blyth itself is all about.

“I see this as an absolute honour to be the MP for Blyth at the time that this happens.”

The evening also included performances by the Royal Marines Corps of Drums, Blyth Tall Ship Sea Shanty Singers, and musicians from Bede Academy.

Furthermore, Commodore Knowles formally promoted three local sea cadets ahead of the ceremony.

Assistant naval regional commander, Lieutenant Antonio Valente, said: “Giving the HMS Blyth ship’s bell back to the town is a historic event because it is a tradition that has gone on since we had galleons.

“The fact that you can have a lineage between the Royal Navy and the ship, via the ship’s bell, and the people of that community gives us an immense level of pride.”

He added: “It is not just about the Royal Navy itself, it is about the RNLI, it is about the tall ship, it is about the Port of Blyth. We are just a cog in that wheel.”

